Several Hezbollah members injured in Beirut security incident

Local media in Lebanon reported on Tuesday a major security incident in the south of the capital Beirut in the Dahieh district.

Preliminary unconfirmed reports say that dozens have been injured in Dahieh.

A communication device is said to have exploded in the Beirut suburb, injuring several members of Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Al Manar has reported that "Wireless communication devices (Pagers) explode, injuring their users in a number of Lebanese areas."

