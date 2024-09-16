Promotion of peace top priority of Iran’s policies

During a ceremony in Tehran on Monday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the Leader’s advisor on Army affairs, said Iran has succeeded in promoting peace as among its “definite and permanent” policies based on the Islamic model, PressTV reported.

He added that a review of the history of the Islamic Revolution reveals that the Islamic establishment in Iran has always had an exemplary record of peace, friendship, and good neighborliness and has never launched an attack on any country.

Backed by the West and the East, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein waged a war against Iran in the 1980s but faced the fierce resistance of the Iranian nation and the Armed Forces and failed to achieve all his goals, he noted.

The senior Iranian military official emphasized that with the support of Western states, the United States and the Israeli regime carried out several brutal attacks against Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, and the people of Palestine in recent decades and promoted warmongering in these countries.

Hatami said Iran believes that violence, military expeditions, the killing of defenseless and oppressed people in all parts of the world, particularly in Gaza, war crimes and crimes against humanity, occupation of countries, pressure and cruel sanctions against the great Iranian nation are the “biggest obstacles to peace, progress, and development.”

He added that all countries across the world are duty-bound to resolutely oppose and fight such crimes.

Hatami expressed hope that all intellectuals and peace-seeking leaders in the world will pursue the model of sustainable and just peace so that all will witness the increasing promotion of global peace and the full establishment of justice.

Hatami also said the eight-year war imposed by Saddam Hussein on Iran carried an important lesson to the Iranian nation that the world has a long way to reach peace due to the lack of fair peace models and the existence of warmongering rulers.

He added that the Iranian nation has gained “real defense power” in a way that while it is committed to peace, as its official policy, it will never allow any country to make a miscalculation or conduct an act of aggression.

The Islamic Republic strongly protects its national peace and security, the Leader’s aide asserted.

