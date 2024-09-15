Good ties between Iran, Azerbaijan ensure regional stability

Following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced its country's interest in joining BRICS and requested membership in the group. Founded in 2006 , BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, a bloc of countries that formed a partnership following the creation of the term in 2001 by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill (but it didn't include South Africa at the time).

BRICS is an organization that some analysts argue it can easily challenge the political and economic power of the rich countries of North America and Western Europe. Now, some experts are of the opinion that Baku's willingness to join the BRICS comes from its look-to-east policy, towards China and Russia.

The Turkish Language Desk of Mehr news agency reached out to Azerbaijani political analyst Yegane Hacıyeva to ask her about the importance and position of BRICS in the new world order and why Baku applied to become a member of the economic bloc. A summary of the interview is as follows:

"BRICS is turning to a political union that brings together countries that do not accept the world order controlled by the Western powers, led by the United States," said the commentator.

"We are leaving behind a unipolar system and a multipolar world is emerging, and the future structures of BRICS will actually be determined by such a factor," she highlighted.

She added that the good relations between Tehran and Baku will ensure regional stability, adding that membership in BRICS can lay the ground for more promising prospects for both nations.

"In recent years, we have seen ups and downs in the differences of opinion between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding regional issues. However, an immutable truth is that good relations between the two countries have laid the ground for peace and stability in the region," the Azeri commentator said.

"BRICS membership can create more beneficial and promising prospects for Azerbaijan and Iran, two countries that are friends and care about peace and stability in the region," Hacıyeva said.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan has always been a friendly and brotherly country to Iran, and it expects the same kind of position from Iran," she further asserted.

"Given that BRICS offers ample opportunities for economic relations without political commitment, it promises broad prospects for economic development in the region," she continued to talk about BRICS role in regional stability.

"From the perspective of BRICS, the Republic of Azerbaijan can be a favored member with strategic communication and transportation opportunities that can link the Eurasian region and the South Caucasus and also the Middle East. In short, this cooperation is based on the principle of 'mutual benefit'," she further asserted.

"Overall, the Republic of Azerbaijan is interested in taking steps to increase its global influence, beyond its existing relations with Western countries," added Hacıyeva.

"Holding on to the policy of balance, the Republic of Azerbaijan is willing to cooperate with various international blocs," she continued to say.

