Sep 14, 2024

Report:

Hezbollah launched over 1K drones against Israeli targets

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has launched more than 1,000 drones against the Israeli positions in northern Palestine, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah’s drones have turned into the main challenge to Israeli air defense, Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Saturday.

It added that the regime’s army is unable to counter Hezbollah’s drones, noting that the drones reach their targets effortlessly.

The Iraqi resistance has warned the occupying regime of more severe attacks if it continues its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

