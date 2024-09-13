US military failed to punish Iraq, Afghanistan war criminals

The New Yorker published its report on Wednesday (Sep. 10), saying that the article is a companion piece to a new season of an investigative podcast series called “In the Dark”.

The report uses what has been described as the largest known collection of investigations of possible war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 9/11 attacks.

It says nearly 800 incidents happened in all, with the US military delivering “neither transparency nor justice” in much of the cases.

“The picture that emerges is disheartening. The majority of allegations listed in the database were simply dismissed by investigators. Those which weren’t were usually dealt with later, by commanders, in a justice system that can be deferential to defendants and disbelieving of victims”, said the article.

The US launched its so-called war on terror after the 9/11 attacks on American soil in 2001. The military campaign has faced growing criticism over the years due to its failure to uproot terrorist groups mostly active in West Asia. Critics have said the campaign was an excuse by the US to have a military presence in that region.

SD/IRN