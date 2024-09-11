Top security official offers Iran new proposal at BRICS

Addressing the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters/National Security Advisors in Russia on Wednesday, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian offered Iran's proposal to form a special security structure for BRICS under the title "BRICS Security Commission".

Stating that the world is changing, he added, "BRICS, with its population, size, economy and power, can be the creator of a new security structure in the international arena to help the order and security of the future world."

"My specific proposal is to establish the BRICS Security Commission is aimed at dealing with common threats such as terrorism, extremism, drugs, abuse of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, satellites and insecurity, human trafficking, illicit biological activities, and threats in cyber space," Ahmadian said.

BRICS members can be the founders of a new security system at the world level in parallel with economic cooperation, in order to remove the weak points, he added.



