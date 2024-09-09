Iran fears confrontation with no power in Persian Gulf

Speaking in a ceremony at a base of the Iranian Navy on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the salient achievements that the Iranian armed forces have made since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, saying that "In the period after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and during the eight years of Sacred Defense, the Army's Navy was only focused on maritime rule over the Persian Gulf area, but in recent years, this force has been able to dominate in international waters."

"Today's power and dignity of the Islamic system cannot be compared with any previous time" the Iranian Army Navy commander also said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not afraid of confronting any regional or extra-regional power in the Persian Gulf," he added.

