Turkish drone shot down over Iraq's Kirkuk

The drone fell in the center of Kirkuk, igniting a fire near some houses, but caused no casualties, police sources said. The blaze had been brought under control by firefighters, Reuters reported.

An Iraqi military statement said the drone was Turkish but it did not elaborate on whether it was downed by Iraqi air defences.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli shared the Iraqi military statement on X and said: "Coordination has been established with Iraqi authorities to shed light on all details of the incident."

Keceli did not say whether the drone was Turkish.

But he said: "Turkey continues its fight against the terrorist organization nestled in Iraqi territory," referring to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

