Terrorist attack reported in New York City: Washington

According to the US Department of Justice, Shazeb Jadoon, 20, resided in Canada and attempted to enter the US to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn.

He was arrested by Canadian police near the border in Quebec on Sept. 4, according to US authorities, who are now seeking his extradition.

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a news release(opens in a new tab) on Friday, "As I said to Canada's Minister of Public Safety yesterday, we are deeply grateful to our Canadian partners for their critical law enforcement actions in this matter."

The target of an FBI investigation, he has been charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

A complaint filed with a New York federal court alleges that he began showing his support for ISIL on social media around November 2023.

MNA/PR