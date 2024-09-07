Strongest typhoon in a decade hits 'China's Hawaii'(+VIDEO)

Super typhoon Yagi slammed into Wenchang city in the north-east of Hainan island with winds of 223 km/h (138 mph) at 16:00 local time (09:00 BST) on Friday, according to state media.

Yagi is the strongest to hit Hainan since Rammasun in 2014, which left 46 people dead. China's weather agency said it is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the autumn.

Some 400,000 people in Hainan island were evacuated to safe ground ahead of Yagi's arrival. Trains, boats and flights were suspended, while schools were shut.

Yagi - which has doubled in strength after wreaking havoc in northern Philippines early this week - is the second strongest typhoon so far this year.

Meteorologists say Yagi may cause "catastrophic" damage in Hainan and neighbouring Guangdong, which is also China's most populous province.

Yagi is an "extremely dangerous and powerful" super typhoon which could make a "potentially catastrophic" landfall, the Indo-Pacific Tropical Cyclone Warning Center warned in an advisory on Thursday.

A super typhoon is equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.

Shortly after it made landfall, Hainan saw widespread power outages, local media reported, with about 830,000 households affected. Emergency teams, consisting of about

7,000 people, said power was restored to 260,000 homes by Friday evening.

All tourist attractions have been shut since Wednesday by order of authorities. who warned of "massive and destructive winds".

With white sand beaches, luxury hotels and duty-free shops, Hainan has been dubbed "China's Hawaii".

The world's longest sea crossing, the main bridge linking Hong Kong with Macau and Zhuhai in Guangdong, was also closed. The storm made landfall for a second time in Guangdong on Friday evening, with winds exceeding 200km/h.

Parts of the region have been experiencing heavy rainfall and strong gales since Thursday. China's weather authority expects rainfall to reach up to 500mm.

MNA/PR