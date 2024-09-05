Friendship; Iran message to its neighbors, Muslim countries

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paid a visit to the latest status of readiness of operational combat units based in the Nazaat region, a group of four islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, Abu Musa, and Sirri in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz.

Maintaining the security of the Nazaat Islands is one of the main missions of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri said in this visit.

One of the important goals of this visit was the operational evaluation of the equipment annexed to the defense units in the islands and the Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding that thanks to God, all systems, including missiles, drones, and other systems and equipment annexed to defend security and peace of our beloved nation, are in operational mode.

In a message to the neighbors and friendly countries of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, the commander of the IRGC Navy said, "We have emphasized many times that our message to the neighbors and Muslim countries is friendship, brotherhood, and unity, and the presence of enemies and foreigners in this region is only for division and sedition. and we will stand strong and steel against their whole world."

MNA/