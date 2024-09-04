  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2024, 2:04 PM

Putin says expects China’s Xi at BRICS Summit in Russia

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend next month's BRICS summit in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan.

“As agreed, we are expecting Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit,” Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, AFP reported.

The BRICS group, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represents almost half the world’s population and has since expanded to include other major emerging economies including the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

The group is set to hold a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from the 22-24 October, in what the Kremlin hopes will be a chance to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances.

Last month, Putin said Russia’s economic and trade links with China were “yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.

