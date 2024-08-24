  1. World
China’s Xi to visit Russia in October: Report

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October, Russian local media said Saturday.

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October, the local RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Chinese envoy to Moscow.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22-24.

