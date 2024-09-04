Major political shake-up starts in Ukraine

Among those who quit late on Tuesday was Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin who was in charge of weapons production. He said he expected to take another role in defense, Al Jazeera reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as well as the justice, environment and reintegration ministers also resigned, as did the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval.

About a third of the positions in the cabinet are now vacant.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was elected in 2019, signalled last week he planned a major reshuffle.

In his regular evening address, he reiterated the need for change.

MNA