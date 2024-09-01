  1. Politics
Turkey ready to discuss pulling troop from Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Turkey is ready to discuss the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, but specific terms haven’t been agreed yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Turks are ready for this, but specific parameters haven’t been agreed yet. We are talking about the return of refugees, about the measures necessary to suppress the terrorist threat, which will make the presence of the Turkish contingents unnecessary. All this is in the works," the minister said in an interview with RT television.

He said that according to the Syrian government a clear decision about the process for the eventual withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria is necessary for the normalization of relations with Istanbul.

