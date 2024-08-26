  1. Politics
Assad comments on restoring Syria-Turkey relations

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Relations between Syria and Turkey cannot be restored without settling problems that caused their severance, Syrian President Bashar Assad said.

"Amid the current global crisis <…> we tried to consider all the initiatives proposed to us in the context of restoring relations with Turkey as soon as possible and in a positive manner," Assad said, stressing that no problem can be resolved if its real causes are ignored and relations cannot be restored without settling the problem that caused their reverence.

According to Assad, to settle the conflict, the sides need to be open and sincerely want to find out what hampers the restoration of relations, SANA reported.

The Turkish side, in his words, "continues to persist" in this matter. He recalled that the initiatives on the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara he mentioned had come from Russia, Iran, and Iraq.

"Syria will not waive its rights at any talks," the Syrian president stressed, adding that current non-direct consultations between his country and Turkey lack "fundamental principles the sides might be guided by in the negotiating process."

