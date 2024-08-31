Resistance forces kills Zionist soldier in West Bank

The Palestinian Resistance forces clashed with the Israeli forces in Jenin after they entered the city.

Al Jazeera channel reported that at least one Zionist soldier was killed and several others were injured in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli helicopters were transporting the wounded to the hospital.

The Zionist military announced the beginning of a large-scale military operation in the north of the West Bank to remove the core of resistance.

The Israeli regime has announced that it will carry out its biggest operation in the West Bank in the last 22 years and thousands of Israeli soldiers will participate in the military operation.

SD/FNA1725094045700708387