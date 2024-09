In a congratulatory message to the president of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Kyrgyzstan Independence Day, Masoud Pezeshkian stated, " I believe that the relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan based on mutual respect will be strengthened and developed for the benefit of the people of both countries and developing of cooperation with neighboring countries and the region is the priority of foreign policy of the new government of Iran".

