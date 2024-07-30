Iran stresses NPT members right to use peaceful atomic energy

Ali Bahraini made the comments while delivering a speech at the second preparatory committee meeting of the NPT Review Conference in Geneva on Monday.

The right to produce nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and full exchange of nuclear equipment, materials and know-how for its peaceful uses is one of the fundamental goals of the NPT, he said.

He, referring to Article 4 of the treaty, further stressed that all member countries of the NPT with advanced nuclear technology must fulfill their obligations under this article.

“None of the provisions of the treaty should be interpreted in a way that deprives the (other) member countries of their inalienable rights and prevents them from benefiting. They should be fully entitled to their rights as per the treaty,” Bahraini said, slamming the abuse of certain countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its monitoring system.

The Iranian diplomat expressed concerns that some member countries are trying to impose arbitrary restrictions against other NPT members to pursue their political goals.

