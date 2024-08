At least nine Palestinians have been reported killed in the occupied West Bank as the Israeli military continues its biggest raid in close to two decades, involving hundreds of troops and air attacks in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem.

Israel’s military has also waged an attack on a school where displaced people are sheltering in eastern Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack has killed at least three people and wounded others.

MP/