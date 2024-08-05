Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss regional developments

According to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed the need to reach an urgent ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and de-escalation of the situation in the region.

"The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East with a focus on the need for a soonest ceasefire in the zone of Palestinian-Israeli conflict and general de-escalation of the situation in the region. The sides reiterated Moscow and Cairo’s unfailing commitment to coordinate actions on the entire spectrum of Middle East problems," it said.

The two sides also emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries to realize the interests of Moscow and Cairo.

