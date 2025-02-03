Algeria sets condition for normalizing relations with Israel

According to Sputnik, Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said in an interview with a French newspaper that his country is ready to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

He added that this step could be taken on the day the state of Palestine is formed.

Tebboune also said that he has no intention of remaining in power and respects the Algerian constitution.

This comes at a time when the Zionist regime has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, which has caused Algeria to complain.

