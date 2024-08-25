Battle between oppressed and oppressor endless: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hosted an Arbaeen mourning ceremony with university students from across the country on Arbaeen Day on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering of the students, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the battle has been 'ongoing' between the Husseini Front, which is fighting against oppression, and the Yazidis Front of injustice and oppression.

“The fight between the Hosseini front and the Yazidi front is not terminable,” he added, further noting that these two fronts had existed before the era of Imam Hussien (AS) until today and it will remain the case. He also said that the battle has taken different forms in different eras.

"War and fighting in the time of sword and blade took another form and at the time of atoms, virtual space and artificial intelligence, has taken another form."

He added that, "This battle takes different shapes based on the conditions and requirements [of time and place]."

"Harb Leman Harbakom ("حرب لِمَن حارَبَکم") (war with enemies) should not be forgotten. "حرب لِمَن حارَبَکم" does not necessarily mean taking a gun; It means thinking correctly, speaking correctly, identifying correctly and targeting accurately," the Leader concluded.

