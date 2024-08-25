Russia demands France explains Durov arrest

According to French media, the Russian tech entrepreneur, who also has citizenship of France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was detained after landing at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday and is set to appear before a judge on Sunday evening. The French authorities had reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Durov, arguing that insufficient moderation on his platform allows for Telegram to be widely used by criminals.

According to RT, the Russian embassy said in a statement on Sunday that “as soon as the news of Durov’s arrest broke, we immediately addressed the French authorities for clarification on the reasons for it and demanded that they ensure the protection of his rights and provide consular access to him.”

However, there has been no reply from Paris yet, according to the diplomats. “The French side has so far been avoiding cooperation on this issue,” they stressed.

The embassy also said that it remains in contact with Durov’s lawyer.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said later that Moscow has sent an official note to Paris with a demand for consular access to Telegram’s founder. “But he [Durov] has French citizenship, which France perceives as precedential,” she told RIA-Novosti news agency.

Also on Sunday, Zakharova called upon international human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to stand up for free speech and put pressure on France to release the Telegram founder.

The deputy speaker of the Russian parliament, Vladislav Davankov, also urged Paris to release Durov. The tech entrepreneur’s arrest “could be politically motivated and used to gain access to the personal information of Telegram users,” which Moscow cannot allow, he warned.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the clampdown on Telegram’s founder could cost the French authorities dearly. “[French President Emmanuel] Macron, get out of France now! Durov’s army is out to get you,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

