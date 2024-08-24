No operative involved in Haniyeh martyrdom: intel minister

Iran’s Intelligence Minister emphasized that according to the reports of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), operatives did not play a role in the assassination of Hamas Leader Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

The IRGC said in a statement that the assassination was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

The high-ranking Iranian officials have promised to avenge his martyrdom, declaring that Iran reserves the right to respond to the Israeli violation of its territorial integrity.

