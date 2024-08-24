  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2024, 3:45 PM

No operative involved in Haniyeh martyrdom: intel minister

No operative involved in Haniyeh martyrdom: intel minister

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Saturday that no operatives working for foreign intelligence services played a role in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister emphasized that according to the reports of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), operatives did not play a role in the assassination of Hamas Leader Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

The IRGC said in a statement that the assassination was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

The high-ranking Iranian officials have promised to avenge his martyrdom, declaring that Iran reserves the right to respond to the Israeli violation of its territorial integrity.

SD/KhbarOnline1949168

News ID 220087

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News