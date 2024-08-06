Israel, US, West perfume, breath freshener wearing off

The Israel-Gaza war has taken an unprecedented toll on Gazan journalists since the Israeli regime started the invasion of Gaza on October 7, 2023.

According to the Journalist Syndicate in Gaza, the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 has become 157. OHCHR has raised similar serious concerns about killings of journalists in the past in the context of the current escalations in Gaza.

Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli regime's ground assault, including devastating airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and extensive power outages. This has meant that it is becoming increasingly hard to document the situation.

On the occasion of National Journalist's Day in Iran and to know more about the situation and the Western countries' double-standards, we interviewed American journalist Mark Glenn.

Following is the full text of the interview:

During the war in Gaza, tens of journalists have been targeted and killed. Can this large number of killings of Journalists by the Israeli regime's troops be considered accidental or they have been targeted intentionally?

It is an absolute fact that all rational people, and especially those who understand how the Jewish State operates, can assume that these journalists are being deliberately and systemically murdered by Israel. The Jewish State, being built on a foundation of lies, falsehoods and deceptions, engages in the business of saying ‘OOPS’ whenever she perpetuates some infamous criminal act such as bombing a school full of children or the killing of journalists, but this is just part of her act. Not only does she deliberately murder journalists, she enjoys doing it.

Why does Israel target journalists while journalists and media are considered necessary for the promotion of democracy across the world?

Israel, being ‘the Jewish State’, is the result of thousands of years of Jews being a ‘stateless’ people. During that thousands-of-years time frame, the Jews lived amongst every type of Gentile civilization that existed. Whether it was Greece, Rome, Persia, Europe, the Middle East, Far East, Jews were there, and during their time in those locales, they learned how Gentiles think and thus how Gentiles behave in accordance with those thought patterns. It is for this reason therefore that shortly after Theodor Herzl held his infamous 1st Zionist Congress in 1897 that organized Jewry, intent upon soon stealing Palestine and the rest of the Middle East, began buying up all modes of mass media in existence at that time, and especially in America and the West. They understood that what they were planning to do required OWNING the minds of the people in those countries and this meant controlling what people saw, heard, read and thought.

Having said this, the question posed here, i.e. ‘Why does Israel target Journalists while journalists and media are considered necessary for promotion of democracy across the world?’ answers itself. Israel is not interested in ‘democracy’, never was, never will be. Like any prostitute who wears a lot of perfume in hiding the stench of her diseased body and diseased soul, likewise the Jewish State wears the ‘perfume’ of pretending to be like any Western liberal state and she does this by calling herself a ‘democracy’, when in fact, hers is a system that more resembles ISIS and the Islamic State that ISIS seeks to create, which is a backwards terrorist political system that does not tolerate discussion or dissent.

As you know journalists are considered observers of democracy in Western countries and Europe, but they have kept silent in face of the killing of journalists by the Israeli regime. Why? How can these double-standards be justified? What would the Western media and journalists do if Russian troops killed more than 100 journalists in the Ukraine war?

As we mentioned earlier, organized Jewry began buying all the modes of mass communication over a century ago and having achieved this, they began the process of ‘legislating’ what those newspapers and news organizations were allowed to discuss, and any journalists who ran afoul of that was not only fired, but was run out of the business entirely. The Jews do not tolerate dissent or disagreement with whatever position they have taken, and their theft of the Middle East is at the very top of this list.

Essentially, it is a part of human nature that people want to be applauded. It is also part of human nature that people are more inclined to do what is easy than they are to do what is morally right, and journalists are no exception.

I can testify personally what happens when journalists tell truths that threaten the system–they are ostricized, alienated, cut off and in many cases are threatened with legal actions for the things they write and say, even when these things are true.

The reality is that there are very, very few ‘independent’ media outlets willing to paint a picture that is complete and accurate. All make the claim that each is ‘fearless’ in telling the truth, but when it comes to painting the entire picture, they inevitably leave out MAJOR details that if they were provided, would change the story completely. My general rule when deciding whether a particular journalist or a particular media outlet is trustworthy is to find out what the Jews say about it, and if what they say is negative, then that media outlet or journalist has just passed the first test for me in earning my trust.

What measures can be taken by journalists and activists across the world to defend journalists' lives in Gaza?

Unfortunately, we are in a situation similar to a mouse fighting a gorilla. Israel, America and the West are almost impossible to defeat, given their military power, their money and their influence around the world.

But things are changing in this regard. As a result of the genocide that began after Oct. 7th, the perfume and the breath freshener that Israel, America and the West have always utilized in hiding the stench of death that accompanies them everywhere they go is wearing off. Conscientious nations, following the example set by the Islamic Republic of Iran, have begun the process of coming out of their collective coma and now are coalescing their energies, efforts and influence in fighting this monster. It is impossible to say when the tipping point will come, but the very notion that Israel is concentrating so much of her efforts in seeing Iran destroyed reveals how nervous she is, and while this is certainly an issue for concern, given Israel’s bloodlust, it is also reason to be encouraged, because some day, hopefully soon, the world will flush the toilet on the Jewish State and send her back to the sewers of hell where she came from and where she belongs.