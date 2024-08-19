Biden says ceasefire in Gaza still ‘Possible’

The upcoming US presidential election in November has forced the Biden administration to try to find a foreign policy achievement. There is now no bright future for ending the war in Ukraine. Therefore, the White House hopes to find a solution for establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Accordingly, US President Joe Biden said, “I believe that despite the differences, it is still possible to reach an agreement to end the Gaza war.”

Speaking to reporters at Camp David, he noted that ceasefire talks between the two sides are ongoing, meaning that “we have not been disappointed” and it is still possible to reach an agreement.

Biden's remarks come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently traveling to the West Asia region for the tenth time since the start of the Gaza war and is now in the occupied territories for consultations with Zionist officials.

Tel Aviv officials' insistence on new preconditions, including maintaining control of the Philadelphia corridor in the south of Gaza and preventing a mass return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, has effectively stalled the peace talks.

