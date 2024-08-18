Hezbollah identified Israel's blind spot: source

Hebrew media reported that the threat of drones on the northern front has intensified and concerns have increased over the scenario of the flight of dozens of drones at the same time.

"Enemies have identified our blind spot, especially in the field of cheap and simple drones," the sources said.

"Hezbollah's drones are able to reach our weak points with their precise maneuvering power," according to the sources.

"Concerns about the inability of air defense systems to deal with these drones have intensified. Our enemy is flexible and advanced enough to use modern technologies against us," the Zionist media sources said.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement launched one of its deepest strikes into Israel in mid-May, using an explosive drone that scored a direct hit on one of Israel’s most significant air force surveillance systems.

This and other successful drone attacks have given the movement another deadly option for an expected retaliation against Israel for its airstrike in Beirut last month that killed top Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukur.

Hezbollah’s Military Media on Friday published a video showcasing a massive missile facility located deep underground, in a clear message of full readiness to the Israeli enemy.

The four-and-a-half-minute video displays ready-to-launch precision and non-precision missiles that could be used in any future war waged by the Zionist enemy and the Lebanese resistance group.

The footage, entitled “Our Mounts… Our Storehouses”, demonstrates the extremely excellent secrecy and protection of the missile facility.

“Imad 4 Facility”, is likely named after senior Hezbollah Jihadi Commander Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated by the Israeli enemy in Damascus in February 2008.

