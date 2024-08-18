Damascus condemns Syrians massacre in Israeli raid on Lebanon

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, which left at least 10 Syrian nationals dead, was a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and posed a threat to regional peace and security.

It said the “voices of free forces” across the world demand an end to the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression and the massacre of Palestinians as well as the punishment of the perpetrators.

“However, the leaders of the racist Zionist entity have increased their bloodshed and their defiance of the peoples of the world,” the ministry emphasized.

The ministry reiterated Syria’s strong solidarity with Lebanon and its sympathy with the families of the victims.

Syria also reaffirms its “support for the brotherly Lebanese people” in the face of the acts of aggression against them, it said.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the Israeli regime’s aerial attack targeted the structure in the Wadi al-Kafour region northwest of the city of Nabatieh early on Saturday.

AMK/PressTV