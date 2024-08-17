  1. Politics
Biden contacts Qatar, Egypt after Gaza ceasefire talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – United States President Joe Biden held phone calls with his counterparts in Qatar and Egypt after the Gaza ceasefire negotiations wrapped up in Doha on Friday.

After the ending of the Doha meeting on the cease-fire, which Hamas called inconclusive, the American president and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the results of "progress in negotiations".

In this phone call, the two sides discussed the latest results of the negotiations in Doha.

Earlier, the President of the United States discussed the latest developments in Gaza, the region, and the world in a phone call with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

So far, negotiations between Hamas and the Zionist regime with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar and the participation of the United States to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and exchange prisoners between the two sides have not reached any results.

