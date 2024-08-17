Iran, Qatar discuss maintaining regional security, peace

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a phone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Friday night.

According to Qatar's foreign ministry, in this conversation, the parties discussed the recent developments in the region, especially the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Doha reported that Al-Thani and Bagheri Kani also emphasized the necessity of reducing tensions and the return of peace to the region.

The Qatari side emphasized Doha's commitment to support all regional and international efforts to achieve security and stability at the regional and international levels.

