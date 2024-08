"Iran does not have a presence or a representative in the ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the Zionist regime as mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States," said the Iranian mission to the UN.

Earlier today, the Reuters news agency claimed in a report that "Only a ceasefire deal in Gaza stemming from hoped-for talks this week would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil."

