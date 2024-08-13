Netanyahu's cabinet unable to achieve goals in occupied lands

Benny Gantz stated that Netanyahu's cabinet is not capable of fulfilling its mission and achieving its goals in the occupied territories, as reported by the Zionist media.

He highlighted the significant differences between Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing that such internal conflicts make it impossible to control the occupied territories effectively.

Gantz suggested establishing a mutually agreed-upon date for elections, stating that this would relieve the prime minister of all political pressure.

Earlier in June, Gantz resigned from Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister who had been celebrating the rare rescue of prisoners held in Gaza.

His resignation came despite Netanyahu calling on Gantz to stay in Israel’s emergency government, saying this is the time for unity, not division.

AMK/6194304