Taekwondoka Salimi bags gold medal for Iran in Paris Olympics

Salimi beat Caden Cunningham from Britain 2-1 in the final of the Men's +80kg on Saturday evening.

Iran has sent four taekwondo fighters to the Paris Olympics all of whom have gained a medal.

Iranian female taekwondo practitioner Nahid Kiani in the -57kg and Mobina Nematzadeh in the -49kg have won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively in Paris.

With 10 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals), the Iranian sports people are now standing in the 21st place in Paris Olympics medal tally by the time this new item was prepared.

KI