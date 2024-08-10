  1. Sports
Aug 10, 2024, 11:48 PM

Taekwondoka Salimi bags gold medal for Iran in Paris Olympics

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian taekwondo practitioner Arian Salimi defeated his British rival at the +80 kg in Paris Olympics on Saturday night.

Salimi beat Caden Cunningham from Britain 2-1 in the final of the Men's +80kg on Saturday evening. 

Iran has sent four taekwondo fighters to the Paris Olympics all of whom have gained a medal.

Iranian female taekwondo practitioner Nahid Kiani in the -57kg and Mobina Nematzadeh in the -49kg have won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively in Paris.

With 10 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals), the Iranian sports people are now standing in the 21st place in Paris Olympics medal tally by the time this new item was prepared.

