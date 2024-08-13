Iran ranks 21st at 2024 Olympic Games

Iran was represented at the Paris 2024 Olympics by 40 athletes at the marquee sports event, including 29 men and 11 women, competing in 13 sports disciplines.

The Persians moved up six places in medal standing compared to the previous edition in Tokyo.

Iranian athletes bagged three gold medals, six silvers, and three bronzes.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed two gold medals as well as one silver and one bronze medal.

As the youngest member of the Iranian team, Saeid Esmaeli defeated Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov 6-5 in the 67kg final, which earned him the coveted gold medal.

To grab a gold medal, Mohammad Hadi Saravi beat Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan 4-1 in the men's Greco-Roman 97kg.

Alireza Mohmadi lost to Bulgarian Semen Novikov 7-0 in the 87kg final and snatched a silver.

Amin Mirzazadeh, the heavyweight representative for Iran, defeated Azerbaijan’s Sabah Shariati 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

In freestyle wrestling, Hassan Yazdani snatched a silver medal in the 86kg. It was Yazdani’s third medal in the Olympics.

Amirhossein Zare also took a silver, losing to Georgian Geno Petriashvili of Georgia 10-9 in the men’s 125kg final.

Rahman Amouzad also won Iran’s third silver after being defeated by Japan’s Kotaro Kiyooka 10-3 in the final of the 65kg.

Amirali Azarpira claimed Iran’s only bronze in freestyle in the 2024 Olympics, beating American Kyle Snyder 4-1.

Mohammad Hadi Saravi

In taekwondo, Iran won one gold, two silvers, and one bronze and opened up a new chapter in the history of Iranian sports.

On his journey to finals, Arian Salimi defeated Carlos Sansores of Mexico in straight rounds in the quarterfinals to book a spot in the semifinals.

Salimi defeated former taekwondo world champion Ivan Šapina from Croatia 2-1 in the men's +80kg semifinals to advance to the final, eyeing gold.

In the high-adrenaline encounter, Salimi lost the first round to his Croatian opponent before bouncing back strongly to win the other two rounds, making good use of his height and acrobatics.

The first-time Olympian fought to an impressive victory over Great Britain’s Caden Cunningham 2-1 in the final match of the men's +80kg to win a gold medal.

Mehran Barkhordari took a silver medal in the men's 80 kg. The sportsman was defeated 2-0.

Iran taekwondo athlete lost to Firas Katoussi from Tunisia in the men's -80kg final of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nahid Kiani grabbed a silver medal in the women's -57kg taekwondo, losing to Kim Yu-jin of South Korea 2-0 in the final.

Kiani who defeated her Lebanese rival Laetitia Aoun 2-0 in the semifinals in the women's -57kg weight category, filled to overcome her South Korean opponent and sufficed for second place in the world.

She has become the first woman in Iran’s history to advance to the final round of Olympic competition, breaking barriers and etching her name into the annals of sports history.

Mobina Nematzadeh claimed a bronze medal in the women's 49kg taekwondo.

She defeated Saudi Arabia’s taekwondo athlete 2-0 to win the bronze medal at the prestigious event.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei released a message, thanking the medal winners in the recent Paris Olympics for making the Iranian nation happy.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude to the athletes who made the nation happy with their achievements.

The Leader said he was grateful to all the support community in Iran, the athletes, and their coaches and managers as well as the national Olympic committee for bringing joy to the nation in the recent Paris Olympics.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour