Olympic medalist Salimi says inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

"Being an Olympic champion is really an indescribable feeling," Salimi said in an interview.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salimi cited that he had been interested in football since he was a child and he is a fan of Ronaldo.

I would like to be able to see Ronaldo in person and tell him that I was able to win the gold medal by being motivated by his success, he added.

Salimi defeated his British rival at the +80 kg in the Paris Olympics and snatched the gold medal.

The young Iranian taekwondoka had struggled with a strange disease as a child, but he was able to win a gold medal in the world's biggest sports tournament.

At the age of two, Salimi was suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis, with physicians believing that there was no hope for him.

