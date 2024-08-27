  1. Sports
Aug 27, 2024, 9:59 AM

Olympic medalist Salimi says inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

Olympic medalist Salimi says inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondo champion Arian Salimi says that Cristiano Ronaldo's hardworking spirit inspired him to win the Olympics gold medal.

"Being an Olympic champion is really an indescribable feeling," Salimi said in an interview.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salimi cited that he had been interested in football since he was a child and he is a fan of Ronaldo.

I would like to be able to see Ronaldo in person and tell him that I was able to win the gold medal by being motivated by his success, he added.

Salimi defeated his British rival at the +80 kg in the Paris Olympics and snatched the gold medal.

The young Iranian taekwondoka had struggled with a strange disease as a child, but he was able to win a gold medal in the world's biggest sports tournament.

At the age of two, Salimi was suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis, with physicians believing that there was no hope for him.

MP/ISN1403060602909

News ID 220254

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News