  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 9, 2024, 11:42 AM

Rocket attack from Gaza targets Ashkelon, Zikim

Rocket attack from Gaza targets Ashkelon, Zikim

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The siren was sounded in the towns of Zakim and Ashkelon in the south of the occupied territories.

The local media reports a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip towards Zakim and Ashkelon in the south of the occupied territories.

The Israeli army also claimed that the air defense systems of the Zionist regime confronted a missile that was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Zakim and Ashkelon in the south of the occupied territories.

On the other hand, the Zionist Radio and Television announced in a statement that the residents of the border areas with Lebanon are obliged to stay near safe places until further notice.

MA/6190287

News ID 219212
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News