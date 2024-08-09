Rocket attack from Gaza targets Ashkelon, Zikim

The local media reports a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip towards Zakim and Ashkelon in the south of the occupied territories.

The Israeli army also claimed that the air defense systems of the Zionist regime confronted a missile that was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Zakim and Ashkelon in the south of the occupied territories.

On the other hand, the Zionist Radio and Television announced in a statement that the residents of the border areas with Lebanon are obliged to stay near safe places until further notice.

