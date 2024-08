Hasan Yazdani, who has one Olympic gold and three world championships in his career, also beat the Australian rival 10-0 in the first round.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi has won the first gold medal for Iran in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He defeated Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan 4-1 in the final match of the 97kg category.

His gold medal was Iran's first gold in this year's Olympics.

