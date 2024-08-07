German hotel partially collapses, killing 1, trapping 8

Police said they believed 14 people were inside the hotel in the winemaking town of Kroev at the time of the collapse late Tuesday evening.

According to ABC News, five people escaped unharmed, while the other nine were buried beneath the rubble, police said.

"Due to the damage, this is an extremely demanding operation, as the building can only be entered by emergency services with the greatest caution," police said in a statement.

As of Wednesday morning, one person had been confirmed dead but their body had yet to be recovered.

Eight others, including some who were seriously injured, were believed to be still trapped, according to police.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, police said.

SD/