Director of Imam Khomeini (RA Airport City Saeed Chalandari on Tuesday said that the news of issuance of NOTAM (A Notice to Airmen), a flight safety warning for the west of Iran by the Civil Aviation Organization was just media speculation and there was no such warning.

The news of no-fly zone ban in Iran is strictly denied, he emphasized.

Earlier, some media outlets had reported that the western part of the country had been announced as no-fly zone.

