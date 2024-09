Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Dr.Badr Abdelatty headed to Moscow, Russia on Sunday on a bilateral visit, aiming to strengthen relations between the two countries, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During his visit, Abdelatty is scheduled to hold talks with senior Russian officials on ways to advance bilateral cooperation, exchange views on various issues of common interest, as well as meeting a number of Egyptian community leaders.

SD/