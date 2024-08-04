Al-Aqsa Storm harbinger of ending Israeli regime existence

Speaking at an open session of Iran's Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf referred to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, noting that Iran's crushing response will force the Israeli regime and its supporters to reform their calculating system.

Ghalibaf emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was a sign of the impending end of the Zionist regime's existence and pointed out that the Israeli regime’s terrorist actions stem from weakness and desperation.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow aggression on its soil to go unanswered, and called for an appropriate response.

While commemorating the arrival of Human Rights Day, Ghalibaf described the US as the self-styled advocate of human rights, noting that the nations of the world must be united and stand against the Zionist regime by defending the rights of the innocent people of Palestine.

