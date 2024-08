Directed by Mehrdad Kabiri, "Sheep; Two-legged Animal" depicts the story of a student named Amir, who was humiliated in school because of the situation he was in.

Maziyar Seyedi, Yazdan Kokabi Saba, Shahrouz Aghaeipour, and Mohsen Bani Hashemi are cast members of this short film.

The São Paulo International Short Film Festival will be held from August 22 to September 1, 2024.

