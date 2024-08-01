Tehraners bid farewell to Martyr Haniyeh (+VIDEO)

This ceremony started at 8 AM in Tehran University with the presence of people and officials.

Participants denounced the assassination as an act of terrorism and protested the perpetrators’ violation of the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty.

They chanted slogans against Israel and its allies, including the United States, and demanded a decisive response to the occupying entity.

Tehraners considered the assassination an indication of Israel's desperation in the face of the regional Axis of Resistance, including Hamas, which has confronted Tel Aviv's atrocities against Palestinians.

They asserted that the assassination would not deter the Palestinian nation and their allies from defending the Palestinian cause but would strengthen their resolve.

This item is developing...

