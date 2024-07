Russia reacts to martyrdom of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council wrote on his Telegram channel that Israel's attacks on the positions of Hezbollah and Hamas in Beirut and Tehran which led to the death of the high-ranking leaders of these two movements will not lead to the disappearance of the threats, but rather means the inevitable strengthening of the anti-Israeli Resistance movement in the world.

This Russian official also added that the region is witnessing the most difficult periods of confrontation.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

