Russia's State Duma Speaker arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

10 delegations headed by the presidents and prime ministers of different countries, 15 delegations headed by the presidents of different countries' parliaments, 16 delegations headed by vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, vice presidents of parliaments and ministers of different countries, 17 delegations headed by special envoys, as well as secretary generals and ambassadors and 12 delegations, headed by resident or non-resident ambassadors of the countries, participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president, which is underway on Tuesday evening, July 30, in the hall of the Islamic Council.

