"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations and improved their tactical position," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized, 82nd air assault, 36th marine infantry and 3rd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Staritsa, Liptsy, Volchansk and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry and 92nd assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 250 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

