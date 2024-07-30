Leader condemns insult to Jesus Christ in 2024 Olympics

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday.

Considering the definite policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to be the expansion of relations with its neighbors, especially Armenia, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, "We strongly believe in the development of relations with Armenia and the cooperation between the two countries will continue strongly based on defined interests and regardless of other people's policies."

Hailing the presence of the Armenian delegation in Iran for participating in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Leader once again stressed the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of Armenia, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the Zangezur corridor is not to the benefit of Armenia.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that foreigners should not be allowed to create restrictions on the relations of other countries with their neighbors, adding that what ensures the security and well-being of countries is relying on themselves and those close to them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader hailed the role of Iranian Armenians during the era of imposed war on the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei also considered respect for Jesus Christ to be an important and definite issue among Muslims, saying, "In our opinion, these insults to the prominent figures of the divine religions, including Jesus Christ (AS) are condemned."

Despite the goals stated by the IOC, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics insulted the moral and religious values of billions of people, particularly Christians which led to a wave of global criticism and disgust.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics has drawn significant backlash for its depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "The Last Supper" with a "drag queen" performance, which many view as disrespectful to religious beliefs.

During the ceremony on Friday, a live artistic tableau resembling Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" was presented, featuring a large table around which men dressed in women's clothing and exaggerated makeup were seated, alongside a transgender model.

The depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" with homosexual connotations was a blatant insult to sacred values at the Paris Olympics.

During the meeting, Pashinyan, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the expanding relations between the two countries and termed his talks with President Pezeshkian constructive and positive.

Armenia has repeatedly announced that it does not accept any trans-regional path within its country, he added.

Pashinyan is visiting the Iranian capital of Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

