Chinese expert talks of China policy towards conflicts in WA

Netanyahu regime has failed to deliver on its promises since the beginning of the regime's aggression on Gaza. Hamas and other resistance groups have dealt humiliating blows to the Israeli army on the battlefield.

In addition to dealing serious blows to Israeli forces, the resistance movement has also emerged as a political heavyweight on the international stage.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the most important outcome of the talks was that the parties agreed to achieve reconciliation and unity among the 14 factions. Wang Yi also said that the Palestinian factions agreed to establish a provisional government of national reconciliation with a focus on post-war reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Hamas and Fatah signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in Beijing as they seek to settle their differences and maintain Palestinian control over Gaza amid Israel’s sinister postwar plans for the territory.

Officials from Hamas and Fatah met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday following reconciliation talks that also involved 12 other Palestinian factions.

Hamas delegation representative Mousa Abu Marzook highlighted the role of unity among Palestinians. The singing of the deal, however, infuriated Israel.

The issue and China's policy towards the issue were discussed with Hongda Fan, Professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, China.

Referring to the achievements of the meeting, Fan said that 14 Palestinian factions including Fatah and Hamas held a reconciliation dialogue in Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese foreign ministry last week and jointly signed the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity.

Describing China's approach and policy towards the West Asia region, he noted that in March 2023, Beijing helped Iran and Saudi Arabia sign a reconciliation agreement, which obviously gave China greater confidence to get involved in the West Asia (Middle East) peace. Of course, this is also what all parties involved in the region desire, adding that the Gaza War started on October 7th further shows that without a reasonable solution to the Palestinian issue, Middle East peace is difficult to achieve.

Fan also argues that one of the major obstacles that prevents Palestinians from establishing an independent state is their internal division and Palestinian political unity has become a big problem since 2004 after Arafat death.

On the necessity of unity among the Palestinian groups, Fan said that after the two most powerful factions, Fatah and Hamas, began serious conflicts in 2007, Palestine has been unable to speak as a whole., adding that to a large extent, the first step for the Palestinians to achieve their goals is to unify their internal forces and without a united Palestine, the Palestinian dream of establishing a state will be difficult to achieve.

Referring to the martyrdom of thousands of Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza War on October 7, 2023, Fan said that the cruel reality of the war and the imminent post-war reconstruction of Gaza have forced Fatah and Hamas to seriously consider reconciliation.

In this context, the Chinese government has been actively promoting Palestinian reconciliation while constantly calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, only when the Palestinian factions speak with one voice can the voice of justice be louder, and only when they join hands and move forward shoulder to shoulder can the cause of national liberation succeed.

Describing China's good-will to restore peace in the region, Fan went on to say that although the April meeting between Fatah and Hamas in Beijing failed to achieve reconciliation, China has not given up its efforts to promote peace in the West Asia (Middle East), which led to last week's reconciliation conference covering more Palestinian factions, and ultimately the signing of a joint declaration supporting internal Palestinian reconciliation and strengthening Palestinian national unity, adding that China's efforts are highly consistent with the needs of Palestine and Middle East peace and Obviously, this is another demonstration of China's peaceful diplomacy.

He further said that of course, it is not surprising that Beijing's efforts are also seen by some Western media as China's move to expand its influence in the region, adding that for some Western politicians and media, conflict thinking still dominates their understanding of the West Asia affairs which is very detrimental to peace and development in the region.

Chinese expert concluded, "In recent years, through the Community of Shared Future for Mankind and the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, China has repeatedly called for world peace, cooperation and development, which are exactly what the international community urgently needs. China's promotion of Iran-Saudi Arabia reconciliation and Palestinian internal reconciliation is not only beneficial to the direct conflicting parties but also to the Middle East and the World. If such diplomacy can enhance China's influence in the Middle East, I think it is a reward for China's peace efforts. Promoting peace should be encouraged, right?"