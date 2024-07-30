  1. Politics
Palestinian Resistance groups meet Leader of Islamic Rev.

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met and held talks with the leaders of the Palestinian Resistance groups.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah and the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh held a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei later on Tuesday.

Dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

